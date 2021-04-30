3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Scorpion women

Scorpions are brave, intense, honest, ambitious, and possessive people. They always expect the same amount of effort in a relationship like they are putting in. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Scorpion girls.

Siddharth Sinha, Dil Chahta Hai

This character, played by Akshaye Khanna, is a perfect match for Scorpion women. He is intense, caring, honest. But when he gets hurt then it really affects the relationship. That’s what we are shown when he slapped Akash for his cheap thinking. This intense character will be a good match for any Scorpion girl.

Maj. Ram Prasad Sharma, Main Hoon Na

Ram, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is a highly ambitious and disciplined person just like a Scorpion. But at the same time, he is extremely caring and conscious about his own family. That’s why he puts so much effort to meet his family and brother after his father told him the truth. He is decent, very brave, loyal, and honest. Any Scorpion girl would like this kind of man a lot.

Rahul Y. Raichand, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The character Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is ambitious, honest, and serious about the love of his life. Even after his father's rejection, he marries the girl he likes because of the demise of her father. This doesn’t only show the brave side of his character, but also shows his responsible nature towards his commitment. This kind of intense and passionate love would always be admired by any Scorpion woman. They want the same level of honesty, bravery, and responsibility in any relationship.

