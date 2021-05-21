3 Famous Hollywood actors and their zodiac signs

Know the zodiac signs of your favourite Hollywood actors. Here are the zodiac signs of popular Hollywood stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, and George Clooney.

Hollywood has a charm to it. From the crisp action scenes to the larger-than-life romantic movies, Hollywood has it all. It has given us legends like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Will Smith, and the list goes on.

It has given us some amazing movies that have moved us and touched our souls. Check out the zodiac signs of 3 such popular Hollywood actors who have made a mark in Hollywood as well as in our hearts and who have always managed to impress us with their limitless talent.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Scorpio

Born on November 11, Leonardo DiCaprio is an actor who is immensely dedicated to his craft. He is a Scorpio and possesses traits like being committed, disciplined, and extremely hardworking. He has gone to all limits to make many of his characters work and has pushed his limits to be the best at his job.

Johnny Depp

Gemini

​Johnny Depp belongs to the Gemini zodiac sign as he was born on June 9. He possesses traits of a Gemini, which include honesty, passion, and being adaptable and flexible. From Edward Scissorhands to The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland, he has aced all his roles with his sheer dedication and impeccable skills.

George Clooney

Taurus

Taureans are dependable, reliable, and romantic. Born on May 6, George Clooney is a true Taurean who is enigmatic and a die-hard romantic. He is powerful and strong and is also incredibly sincere. Like a true Taurean, he is also very ambitious and committed to his craft.

