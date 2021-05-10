3 Famous Hollywood baddies as zodiac signs

Some iconic Hollywood villains include Norman Bates, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger. Read on to know the zodiac signs that these Hollywood baddies most resemble.

Villains are crucial to every storyline and help in adding action, drama, and thrill to any film. They are elemental in taking the story forward and adding twists and turns to it. Hollywood villains like Dracula, Norman Bates, Freddy Krueger, etc are iconic and remain etched in our minds forever.

Hollywood villains have been terrifying, psychotic, and twisted and have thus, added some much-needed adventure in many films. We predicted the zodiac signs of some such legendary Hollywood villains based on their personality traits. Have a look at 3 such famous villains and their possible zodiac signs below.

Freddy Krueger

Sagittarius

Freddy Krueger is very similar to Sagittarius. He is impatient and stubborn and tends to have a comic streak in him, like most Sagittarians. Another trait of his personality that is similar to that of Sagittarians is that he tends to lose control and becomes angry when things don’t go his way.

Michael Myers

Scorpio

Scorpios are known to be mysterious and secretive. They have a strange aura around them and tend to be quiet and observant, most of the time. Similarly, Michael Myers is also surrounded by an air of mystery and seems harmless and peace-loving until he suddenly murders someone violently.

Norman Bates

Cancer

The character of Norman Bates is complex and complicated. He has a split personality disorder and thus, his behaviour is unpredictable and erratic. At first, he seems like a soft-hearted and gentle person just like a homebound and kind Cancerian. Just like Cancerians, Norman Bates is also a lover of privacy and is secretive and private.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to achieve success today; Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Aquarius & more

Share your comment ×