3 Female characters of Bollywood that are most compatible with Aries men

Aries people are bold, courageous, passionate, risk-takers, emotional, and enthusiastic people. Belonging to the fire element, these people are the life of the party. They want to try different things to gain experience every now and then. When it comes to taking a chance, they won’t think for a second time, because they love to take risks always. So, here are 4 female characters of Bollywood movies that are most compatible with Aries men.

Veronica D’Costa, Cocktail

This character, played by Deepika Padukone, is the life of the party. She just wants to spend the whole life doing fun things. She likes to play pranks on others and has a witty personality. But at the same time, she was extremely helpful which was seen at the initial stage of the movie where she helped Meera to stay with her.

Aditi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The character Aditi, played by Kalki Koechlin, is another fine example of Aries personality. She is a fun-loving person who also likes to take risks and do new things for new experiences. In the movie also, she is always up for doing new adventures with Bunny to quench their travel thirst.

Laila, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Laila, played by Katrina Kaif, can be considered as the epitome of an Aries personality. She wants to live life to the fullest doing the things which she loves the most. The way she teaches Arjun to live in the moment shows that she never thinks about her future, rather she lives her “TODAY”. This is what every Aries person would live to do. She can take risks, want to travel to new places for more adventure, and is also very helpful as well. But at the same time, we can her emotional side also when Arjun was leaving. So, we sense the soft side of an Aries person as well.

Credits :pinkvilla

