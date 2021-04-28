Capricorn men are grounded, practical, disciplined, and hard-working people. So, they will be best compatible with someone with a very strong personality. So, here are 3 female characters of Bollywood compatible with Capri men.

Capricorns are the most practical people of all. They are hard workers and often known as the most workaholic people of all other zodiac signs. These people are ambitious, focused, disciplined, and always want to achieve more and more. But often they are considered quite pessimistic as well. But apart from that, being an earth sign, Capris are extremely grounded and reliable people. So, here are 3 female characters of Bollywood that are most compatible with Capricorn men.

Aisha Banerjee, Wake Up Sid

Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is a highly ambitious character. She is disciplined, focused and wants to achieve more in her writing career. Her disciplined nature makes her angry once on Sid due to his carefree nature. Sid was a spoiled brat who has no aim in his life and never thinks about his future. And Aisha is just the opposite of it. So, this character is highly compatible with Capri men.

Ayesha Mehra, Dil Dhadakne Do

Ayesha Mehra, played by Priyanka Chopra is another fine example of what type of girl a Capricorn should date. Ayesha builds her own business with the money that came from selling her own jewellery. And she is a successful businesswoman. She is focused and driven and that’s why with great efforts she has been able to build her business.

Shivani Roy, Mardaani

Capricorn has a very strong personality, so they are compatible with someone who is also hard-working, independent, and has a strong personality. So, the character, Shivani Roy, played by Rani Mukherjee is definitely compatible with Capri men. Shivani is a disciplined cop who diligently fights against woman trafficking, child trafficking, and drugs in the city.

