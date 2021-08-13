3 Film dialogues that every introvert can relate to

Introverts have their own share of struggles. They are awkward, tight and rigid. They dread situations wherein they have to meet new people or have to make small talk. They are most comfortable with being around people who they know well. They have a limited social circle and like being by themselves most of the time.

When it comes to films, there are many movies that have accurately represented the struggles and also perks of being an introvert. So we have for you some of the most relatable movie dialogues for introverts.

Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Patrick: “​​You See Things And You Understand. You're A Wallflower".

The Half Of It

Ellie Chu: “Conversation is like ping-pong”.

The Edge Of Seventeen

Nadine: “You know what? I'm gonna go ahead, and I'm gonna tell you the real reason I'm having my lunch with you today. You see, I don't really have any friends at the moment, and, to be completely honest with you, I'm not interested. At all. My entire generation is a bunch of mouth breathers. They literally have a seizure if you take their phone away for a second, they can't communicate without emojis, and they actually think that the world wants to know that they are "eating a taco, exclamation point, smiley face, smiley face", like we give a fuck. I... am an old soul. I like old music, and old movies, and even old people. I have nothing in common with the people out there, and they have nothing in common with me”.

Also Read: Music Therapy: 3 Most soulful songs sung by KK