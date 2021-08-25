3 Film scenes to watch when you feel alone and helpless

The pandemic has made us feel a lot lonelier than usual. It has made us feel cut off from the rest of the world and that is enough for any person to feel helpless, especially when someone is used to being around a lot of people. At such times, certain films can come to our rescue! Films have always played an important role in shaping our minds.

Films have always had the power to influence us in a variety of ways. So when you’re feeling low and alone, watch some of these films to instantly change your mood and mindset.

Home Alone

Home Alone is a film that perfectly captures the essence of being alone. However, instead of adopting a depressed mindset, this movie will help you adopt a fresher and lighter approach to it. Watch this scene from the film, to achieve a new perspective on your current state of loneliness.

Tangled

Tangled is a film that is about Rapunzel being locked in a tower away from the big, bad world. There is a scene in this Disney film, wherein Rapunzel is fed up with being locked indoors and thus, sings the song titled ‘When will my life begin’. Have a look at this relatable song below.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

This film is indeed an ode to those single and alone people who keep going, no matter how hard things might get. One of the most relatable scenes from this film is the scene wherein she is singing ‘All by myself’ with a lot of feeling and emotions! Check out this scene below.

