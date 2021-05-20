3 Iconic Bollywood films as zodiac signs

We predicted the zodiac signs of some famous Bollywood films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Piku, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, based on their plot, their characters and their genre.

Bollywood has given us so many iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Ghajini, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and many more. Each film has touched our hearts and has left an imprint on our minds. From the larger-than-life sets to the romantic dances, Bollywood has provided an escape for all of us from our otherwise dull lives.

Even during the lockdown, Bollywood movies have managed to make us feel good and have brought a smile to our faces. So we predicted the zodiac signs of 3 famous Bollywood movies, based on their storyline and characters.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Aries

The hilarious character of Kanta Ben and the silly antics of Rohit and his quintessential Gujju parents in Kal Ho Naa Ho has always brought a smile to our faces. While the character of Aman has made us cry our hearts out. Similarly, Aries-born people too, have different sides to their personality. Some days they will make you laugh and take you on an adventure while on other days, they will be emotional and vulnerable.

Piku

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists. They make their decisions by weighing the pros and cons of a situation and are rational and observant. Similarly, the character of Piku is analytical and logical. She is a great problem solver and can make important decisions in a jiffy by simply being logical and proactive.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Sagittarius

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a quintessential travel film. From going on adventures like skydiving to having a fun tomato fight with friends, this film has it all. It ignites the spirit of travelling in you and makes you value your friends. Just like this film, Sagittarians too are adrenaline junkies who live for travelling. While they do have an adventurous streak in them, they also have a soft and sensitive side to their personality.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to take care of their health; Read the daily horoscope of Cancer, Virgo & more

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×