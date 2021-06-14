3 Idiots: Check out the characters of this path breaking film as zodiac signs

3 Idiots is a film that gives us a peek into the harsh reality of the education system and the struggles and mental pressure that students have to deal with on a daily basis.

Bollywood is not just about women dancing around trees and men fighting the bad guys. It is also about films that bring about a change of lifestyle and carry a social message. These films are moving and hard-hitting and compel the audience to think. While many directors make films with a social message in them, one prominent name is Rajkumar Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani has made films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Sanju that have been blockbusters. Another path-breaking film of his is 3 Idiots. This film is about the Indian Education System and the struggles that students and particularly engineers face.

Here is a list of the zodiac signs that the main characters of this film are likely to belong to.

Rancho aka Phunsukh Wangdu

Pisces

Lost in his own world of dreams and unconventional ideas, Rancho aka Phunsukh Wangdu is a cut above the rest. Unlike others in the engineering college, he doesn’t study to top the exams, but simply to gain knowledge. Just like Pisces, he has a unique approach to life and never follows the cliched path.

Raju Rastogi

Taurus

Raju Rastogi is hellbent on getting good marks in college. He prays, he studies and he even changes his hostel room, when he feels that his friend is being a bad influence on him. Like a true Taurean, he is responsible, hardworking, and practical.

Farhan Qureshi

Aquarius

Farhan Qureshi is creative, imaginative, adventurous, and has an eye for detail. He loves wildlife photography and knows how to capture the best moments perfectly. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Aquarius.

Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe

Capricorn

Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe is disciplined, committed, and goal-oriented. He wants nothing but the best and has a mechanical mind. He is unforgiving and critical of the people who don’t meet his standards. Thus, the zodiac sign he resembles is Capricorn.

