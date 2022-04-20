3 Mistakes Leo makes in a relationship

Right from soothing and serene to frustrating and maddening- love has two extremes! While there are plenty of factors that decide which of these two excesses you are going to experience in your love life, a cosmic match or the alienation of stars is always considered a primary element to check out the compatibility of your bond. If you are yourself a Leo or love a Leo then you must be dying to know what relationship mistakes you can make that will put an end to your love life on a bad note. Though Leos are ultimately strong and bold, there are various qualities they retain that can pose a problem in their love life. When it comes to relationships, your zodiac sign can not only elaborate on your traits but can also make you understand how to love that Leo in your life.

Here is a look at 3 mistakes Leo makes in the relationship.

1. Want love life to look exactly like a movie

Because Leos are all about romance, pleasure and passionate lovers, they compare their love life with the magical movie affairs which further puff up their expectations in love. Who doesn’t enjoy the initial honeymoon phase of a relationship where everything looks magical? But Leos becomes a little annoying when this early stage of a relationship ends. Keep filling your Leo with spark by doing small things for them like by taking them out on a date or trying new techniques of making love.

2. Attention lovers

Most Leos need constant attention from their partner even in the wrong situations which gives the picture of immaturity and childishness to their loved one. Leos love about their things, be it about their day or feelings, but as soon as their partner starts to share something, they get a little impatient that often feel rude. Not only they are self-proclaimed stars but they always look for appreciation from their partner. If you are in a relationship with Leo, make sure to give them your full attention, pamper them like a child and take out ample time to talk about their day.

3. Being over-possessive or jealous

Leos are born lovers but due to this profound passion for love, they go a little off guard and jump the fences of emotions. Because of their never-ending fear of getting cheated, Leos remains emotionally insecure in their relationships and due to this, they go over-possessive and jealous. If you are dating a Leo give them time to time reassurance and try to get involved in the solution of their problems to keep them happy and emotionally satisfied.

It is said that every roller coaster has some twists and turns and only that’s what makes it fun. Arguments, heat sesh or jealousy are completely unavoidable in a relationship and everyone is allowed to make small mistakes. These are the common mistakes that Leos usually make in a relationship and paying a little heed to them can thrive your relationship.

