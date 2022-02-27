3 Mistakes Scorpios make in a relationship

Whether you've been having the same argument with your partner since the beginning of your relationship or all of your romantic encounters have met the same and unfortunate end, there could be a cosmic reason for it. Perhaps the need for the "stars to align" is real. Have the Scorpios ever wondered what the most common relationship mistakes are they making? Water signs are the zodiac's most sensitive souls. That's one of the reasons why dating a Scorpio is such an intense and emotional experience. While there is more to relationships than just zodiac signs, the astrology of love can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to romance.

Here are the 3 mistakes that Scorpios make in a relationship.

1. Trust scares them

Scorpios may also have difficulty trusting their partners, and as a result, they are prone to jealousy. Because they are so changeable themselves, they are often suspicious of others who are unable to transform and unable to access their inner intuition for guidance. So, if your Scorpio partner appears hesitant in your presence, reassure them that your steadfastness is a sign of love, not cause for concern.

2. Taking things personally

Scorpios are water sign, so they have a lot of sentimental feelings buried inside of them that they don't show. This sensitivity provides them with a distinct emotional intelligence and a strong intuition — but it can be problematic if they use it to read too much into their partner's actions. Before taking something personally, Scorpios should consider whether what is bothering them about their lover's actions is legitimate or simply a fear of being hurt.

3. Being overly possessive

Though intense from the start, Scorpio will make more of an effort to open up once they've fallen in love and the relationship is more solidified, rather than keeping all of their feelings hidden inside.

