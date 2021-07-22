3 Most emotional Bollywood scenes that will surely get you teary eyed

There are many scenes that make us teary-eyed and make us sob like a child. They manage to hit the right nerve with their heart-wrenching scenes, dialogues and background music. No matter how much we try to control our tears, we somehow end up crying. When it comes to Bollywood movies, there are several scenes that make us emotional.

Some such films include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Taare Zameen Par and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. So have a look at the most emotional scenes of these 3 movies that are sure to bring tears to your eyes and make you sob uncontrollably.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Yes, you know the scene that we’re talking about! It’s the scene when the ever jovial and charming Aman, is on his deathbed. He can be seen painfully saying his final goodbye to his friends and family members and we can’t help but cry our hearts out!

Taare Zameen Par

The scene wherein Ishaan is admitted to a boarding school and his parents have gone back home. He can be seen helplessly looking at their car with hopeful eyes waiting for his mother to somehow return and take him home with her while the song “Maa” plays in the background.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

This film has many sensitive and heart-touching scenes. One such scene that surely brings tears to our eyes is when Munna slaps Circuit. The next morning, he tries to make amends with him by reminding him of the things that he has done for his best friend and they both start crying and hug each other.

