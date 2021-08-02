3 Most emotional scenes from Hollywood movies

There are some scenes after seeing which you cannot help but sob. These scenes make you emotional and compel you to lose control over your tears. They manage to hit your raw nerve. While Bollywood films are known to be packed with emotion and drama, there are also many films in Hollywood that move you to tears. Some such films include The Pursuit Of Happyness, Dead Poets’ Society, The Fault In Our Stars, etc.

So we have for you a specially curated list of the most emotional scenes from different Hollywood movies. Be sure to keep a box of tissues with you when you watch them!

The Pursuit Of Happyness

There is a scene in which Chris Gardner is trying to somehow spend the night in the washroom with his son sleeping on his lap. When the son goes to sleep, there is someone who is knocking on the washroom door and Chris Gardner is trying to hold the door with his leg while crying helplessly and desperately waiting for times to change for the better.

The Fault In Our Stars

This film is known to be a very emotional and romantic film. One of the most emotional scenes from this film is undoubtedly when Augustus Waters is stuck at the gas station in his car and is desperately calling Hazel Grace to come and help him. When Hazel arrives, she sees August is covered in his own vomit.

The Dead Poets’ Society

The scene wherein John Keating is asked to leave the institution because his methods are said to be too unconventional for them and on his last day the students of his class honour him by giving him a standing ovation. They stand on the desks to let Keating know how much he means to them and the significance of him in their life.

