3 Most inspiring scenes from Bollywood movies

There are many days when you feel without a reason you don't want to be your most productive self. At such times the thing you lack the most is the motivation to do something. Watching a movie that inspires you or listening to a song that compels you to be the best version of yourself can do the trick.

Luckily for you, Bollywood is filled with such movies that make you get up and get going to win in life! So have a look at some of the most inspiring and motivating Bollywood scenes.

Mary Kom

In this film Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Mary Kom. One of the most inspiring scenes from this movie is when she, after having given birth to a baby, decides to return to boxing. She wakes up early in the morning for a walk, exercises and practises till she’s out of breath and dead- tired.

Chak De! India

The famous “70-minute speech” scene is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring scenes from this film. In this scene, coach Kabir Khan is boosting the morale of his women’s hockey team right before the final match of the tournament.

Wake Up Sid

Sid is a rich, spoiled brat in every sense! He doesn’t have a sense of responsibility and isn’t willing to work hard in life. When he starts living with Aisha, he displays the same carelessness until one day, Aisha vocalises her irritation and annoyance and storms out of the house. It is at this moment when Sid realises his mistake and decides to give a turn to his life. The first thing he does is pick up the plate that he had thrown in a fit of anger and cleans up the room. What follows is him interning at a magazine and working hard in order to be a responsible adult.

