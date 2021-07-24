3 Most popular dance sequences of Bollywood

When it comes to dance sequences, Bollywood movies have tons of such dances that became iconic and are extremely popular. Bollywood films are known for romantic songs, picturesque locations, larger-than-life settings and of course, the power-packed dance sequences!

Dance is an indispensable part of all Bollywood films. From Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak to Karisma Kapoor’s Dance of Envy, we have for you a list of the famous dance sequences from Bollywood that are etched in our hearts and minds to date!

Dhak Dhak

Performed by the dance diva Madhuri Dixit, this song is from the film Beta. When this film was released, this song and the bold dance moves became instantly popular. The beats are catchy and the breath-taking dance done by Madhuri Dixit makes it an all-time favourite dance sequence.

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Choreographed by Farah Khan, this song features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan who can be seen dancing on the roof of a moving train! The song when released undoubtedly became hugely popular because of the unusual concept and the catchy beats.

Dance of Envy

From the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, this song is instrumental and is choreographed by none other than the famous choreographer Shiamak Davar. In the film, Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) can be seen dancing together while Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) looks on.

Also Read: 3 Most emotional Bollywood scenes that will surely get you teary eyed