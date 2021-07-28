3 Most popular Disney film characters that you can draw inspiration from

Sure, most people might feel that animated films are purely for entertainment purposes and are mainly for kids. They might not take such films as seriously as they would take other pseudo-intellectual ones. But when it comes to films such as that of Disney, they sure do give us life lessons.

Such films apart from entertaining us and transporting us into a dreamy world, also teach us a thing or two about life. They teach us how to face difficulties that come our way with a smile. So have a look at some such popular characters from Disney films that we can take inspiration from.

Remy

Remy is a rat in the film Ratatouille. He, in spite of his limitations, beats all odds to fulfil his dream of working in a professional kitchen and putting his passion for cooking to good use. He risks his life to help run Gusteau’s restaurant and manages to find a way to wow the customers with his cooking.

Elsa

In the film Frozen, Elsa is a girl who has the power to turn things into ice by freezing them. Initially, she is scared about letting people know about her power. But once she learns to embrace it with open arms instead of feeling sorry about it, she feels free and learns to live life on her own terms.

Simba

In the immensely popular film Lion King, Simba is the son of Mufasa who is the king of the jungle. Simba is dependent on Mufasa for every little thing and thus, is naturally lost and scared when Mufasa dies. What follows is a journey of Simba from being a scared little cub to being an authoritative and assertive king of the jungle, just like his father.

