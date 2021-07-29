3 Most romantic scenes from Hollywood movies that are worth a rewatch

When it comes to romance, films are a gateway to larger than life proposals, perfectly romantic settings and on-time background music. More particularly, Hollywood films celebrate romance and make you believe in unconditional and pure love. There are many Hollywood movies that transport you into a place where the only thing that matters is love.

So we have made a specially curated list for you of the most romantic scenes from some popular Hollywood movies. Have a look at 3 such scenes below.

The Holiday

The most romantic scene in this movie has to be when Graham tells Amanda that he will be having dinner with some of his friends tonight and would hope to see her there if she doesn’t decide to go back to Los Angeles. When Graham reaches the restaurant, he desperately tries to look for Amanda and after feeling dejected, sees her sitting at the table and waving at him!

Pride and Prejudice

The film Pride and Prejudice is known for the timeless romance between Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet. The scene between Mr Darcy and Elizabeth has to undoubtedly be one of the most romantic scenes. In this scene, Mr Darcy confesses his love for her and says, “ I love you, most ardently”.

Pretty Woman

The scene wherein Vivian is going to San Francisco and is waiting for the bus, and Edward comes to her place in a limousine and manages to get past his fear of heights by climbing the ladder to reach his window, has to be one of the most romantic scenes of the film.

