3 Personality traits that every Capricorn wants in their better half

Born between December 22 to January 19, Capricorns are compassionate, ambitious, hard-working, optimistic and enthusiastic. They don’t let any obstacles get in their way or disrupt the psyche. If they want to do something they will achieve it no matter how hard it might be. Capricorns are easy-going and positive people who tend to look at the bright side of things.

Since Capricorns rarely let the tough times get to them, they are often termed as cold or unemotional. But in reality, Capricorns are committed to and focused on their goals. Have a look at some personality traits that their better half should possess.

Hardworking

Since Capricorns don’t shy away from pushing themselves every single day, their life partner should also be as hardworking as them. Just like Capricorns, they should be dedicated to achieving their goals and fulfilling their dreams.

Patient

Capricorns don’t believe in rushing things. They like taking things slow. Their life partner too should be as patient as them and not hurry things up or be restless or impatient.

Optimistic

Capricorns don’t let bad times or unfavourable circumstances affect them. They always try their best to stay positive and hopeful and not get affected by the hurdles that come their way. Their potential better half should also possess the same enthusiasm and optimism as Capricorns to easily bond with them.

