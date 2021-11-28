3 Reasons why Aries and Cancer relationships are most likely to breakup

Be it in the world of dating or your work life, you probably find that you just can’t seem to get along with some people. Perhaps they really clash with your personality or simply have very different views; spending time together can be exceedingly unpleasant in such cases. In order to avert such cataclysms when you’re seeking a potential partner, an insight into zodiac compatibility can help. Therefore, today, we reveal why relationships, where the sensitive crab dates a hot-tempered ram, are most likely to break up.

Conflict over emotional needs

One of the main reasons why Aries doesn’t get along with Cancer is that the water sign is incredibly sensitive. However, the straightforward nature of the fire sign can unintentionally hurt the feelings of Cancer who will then become moody. Most cancers have a need to be coddled and reassured of love from their partner, while Aries is more of a free spirit. Hence they have different emotional needs, which can cause strife between the two.

Elemental incompatibility between a fire and water sign

While elemental compatibility isn’t all you seek in a relationship, clashing elements can cause friction between the signs. For instance, Aries is a fire sign whereas, Cancer is a water sign, which causes discomfort due to the fact that they have very diverse needs. The water sign will seek to nurture and protect the fire sign. However, this may feel suffocating for Aries and the distant behavior of the ram can cause the crab’s feeling to get hurt.

They have contrasting personalities

Comforts of the home appeal to Cancer, while Aries adores adventure. While Aries can be impulsive, and belligerent; Cancer loves to relive memories of the past. Hence the very nature of these signs is in stark contrast to the other which can be infuriating even while deciding what to do on a date.

While this observation isn’t encouraging, if you find that you have your heart set on a moody crab or an enthusiastic ram, then fret not. Perhaps a deeper understanding of common areas of conflict between your signs can help you foresee and avoid potential problems in your relationship.

