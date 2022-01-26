3 Reasons why Libra and Sagittarius relationships end in marriage

This is one of the most sensational couples in the zodiac mainly because they are far from boring. As a charming air sign, Libras are coy and the fire sign of Sagittarius succeeds in bringing out their wild side. They find they can really let loose and learn to love with each other. If you are a Libran contemplating a relationship with a Sagittarius, then read on to discover a few reasons why your relationship will work.

Neither sign is too sensitive

At times, one or both of the zodiac signs can be very emotional. This could cause issues in their relationship as most arguments would lead to hurt feelings and they would sulk. But this union has no such problems as neither Libra nor Sagittarius is too emotional. They like light-heartedness and embrace positivity, which makes a solid foundation.

Libra is indecisive but Sagittarius is brutally honest

The real problems with this couple will be Libra’s passive aggressiveness, which will be offset by, Sagittarius’ brutal honesty. No issue would go without being addressed as Sagittarius will find quick solutions. This is especially helpful because Libras tend to be indecisive about things. Sagittarius can get to the root of the matter in minutes and even pamper Libra when they get sad. Moreover, Sagittarius is great at rendering a heartfelt apology, which pleases Libras.

They have a jolly good time together

Because all relationships that start off as friendships work well; this relationship will be a huge hit with their friends. These two signs also get along well because they adore laughter and have a great sense of humor, which ensures that everyone around them is always entertained. No friend of theirs would ever object to this union.

So, step into such a relationship with bundles of caution as you may just end up married!

