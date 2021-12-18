3 Reasons why most Gemini and Cancer relationships end in disappointment

The shy crab shall be quickly enamored by the Gemini’s friendly persona and charm. While the two signs will share a few laughs together and share a great sense of humor, their relationship wouldn’t be ideal. This is because although Gemini will find be floored by Cancer’s humility and kindness, the air sign seeks freedom that may never be found considering Cancer’s clingy nature. Take a closer look at the reasons why most Gemini and cancer relationships end in disappointment.

Gemini’s boredom may heighten Cancer’s insecurities

Gemini is widely considered a great communicator. However, the sign is Mercury-ruled, which tends to imply that they can be easily distracted and struggle to give anything their undivided attention for long. This sign might require a long time to show trust in their partner and commit to a relationship. However, Cancer’s insecurities may be heightened due to Gemini’s lack of commitment and tendency to feel distracted easily.

Cancer’s nagging may rain on Gemini’s parade

Cancer loves to protect and nurture their lovers. While Gemini enjoys space to grow and make their own decisions. This may work against Cancer’s need to coddle their lovers and the nagging may be too much for free-spirited Gemini. Hence, they may be better suited to other partners.

They may never find middle ground

Neither of the signs shall be willing to compromise on their ideals or meet their partner halfway. Hence the emotional crab would get its feelings hurt and spend hours sulking. The Gemini would not easily understand what upsets Cancer, hence instead of offering more attention to their lover, they would give them space. Fearing Gemini is being distant again would bring out the worst in Cancer.

While most water signs are sensitive and seek security, air signs can crave freedom, which pulls them away from their partners for long spells. Therefore, the two signs may be happier in the arms of other signs of zodiac who shall better accommodate their needs.

