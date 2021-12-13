3 Reasons why a Sagittarius and Cancer relationship can be emotionally exhausting

Many believe that Cancer dating a Sagittarius isn’t a match made in heaven. While there are many factors at play that predict the success or failure of a relationship, in this case, it is the innate nature and habits of the two signs that offer them a low score on the compatibility scale. Nevertheless, if you have your sights set on such a partner, then peruse through this write-up as it offers some insight on how you may clash with your partner.

Cancer’s jealousy and possessiveness may stifle Sagittarius

As a moody moon child, Cancers are often ruled by their emotions. They can be just as possessive of their partners as they are protective of them. While there are star signs that may enjoy such attention, a free-spirited Sagittarius may feel irked by it. Sagittarius has an innate need to be well-liked by friends, hence their feelings would be hurt by a jealous and suspicious Cancer partner.

Sagittarius’ can be flirty and would seek lots of space

A healthy dose of trust and space to grow as individuals is critical in all relationships. However, while Cancer can be clingy and looks for a soulmate; Sagittarius thrives on flirtations. Sagittarius also enjoys the space that allows them to live without any rules imposed by a loved one. This may bring out the worst in a Cancer lover, who may hope to micromanage or coddle their partner.

The two may face communication barriers

Cancer has a tendency to side-step the issue and sulk instead of opening up about what may have hurt their feelings. Sagittarius on the other hand is a straight-shooter and will want to have a frank discussion that may end in an ugly spat between the two.

There can be great friendships formed between these two signs. Yet, they work best in a situation where there are little to no expectations from the other so that both may feel free to seek their thrills with lovers who are more attuned to their needs.

