3 Reasons why Scorpio and Virgo lovers are an exceptional match

Earth signs like Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn tend to get along really well with water signs of the zodiac such as Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. This lays the foundation of a great relationship between Scorpio and Virgo. However, if you’re curious about the catalyst behind their compatibility, then read on. We reveal the reasons why lovers from these two star signs are able to build a bond that is as intense as it is deep.

Both these signs feel intense emotions

While Virgo may seem level-headed and collected, these individuals do feel anxiety and are empathetic to those around them. Scorpios on the other hand are an emotional sponge that process emotions intensely. However, they put up a wall to safeguard their feelings and fear feeling vulnerable. Hence, these signs can help each other open up and deal with their emotions in a healthy manner without bottling them up.

They hold trust in high regard

Both Scorpios and Virgos take relationships seriously once they grow to trust their partners. However, they believe trust is earned. Once a Virgo trusts you, he or she shall prioritise your needs above their own. This pleases Scorpios intensely and they respond with equal fervour.

Both crave reassurance and appreciation

An earth sign like Virgo seeks security and stability from their lover. Scorpios too enjoy being taken care of and seek to protect their partners and provide for them. Hence, Virgo and Scorpio will spend happy hours together reassuring the other of their love and growing together to the heights of their ambition.

So, if you covet a love that is loyal with a great intensity, then perhaps a dependable Virgo or cautious Scorpio partner is for you.

