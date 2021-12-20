3 Reasons why Scorpio dating a Scorpio can feel like a nightmare

Exceedingly private and unusually observant, a Scorpio is the most intriguing sign of the zodiac. Some may say that the intuition of a Scorpio is unparalleled except perhaps by another Scorpion. Hence, one would assume that they are in a best posed to accept and love each other. However, there is more a Scorpio and Scorpio love compatibility than meets the eye. We help you take a closer look at this match so Scorpios can decide whether it is a good one.

They tend to compete within the relationship

Relationships tend to run smoothly when both partners work as a team. However, there comes a sense of enmity when there is discord between the two. Scorpio lovers struggle with this as they tend to compete with their partner for the dominant position in the relationship. Since both like to be in control, they tend to be hostile in case they don’t get what they seek.

A lot remains unsaid when they are brooding

While they might care about each other a great deal, they may expect the other to wordlessly understand when one is upset. Scorpios are intense and passionate, but they tend to brood when upset. Should both these individuals hope for the other to be a mind reader, they may never voice their troubles and simply brood in awkward silence.

Their possessiveness and suspicious nature turn the union toxic

This couple may be extremely possessive of each other. They will also crave to know everything that’s going on with their partner, leaving no space in the relationship. While a healthy interest is a positive aspect, such a degree of control can be toxic. Hence mutual mistrust may break this relationship.

While the two individuals under this sign would be passionate and understand each other on a deeper level, they have the potential to be extraordinary friends to each other. However, a relationship would require them to be far more liberal with each other and forgiving than they are usually prepared to be.

Also Read: 3 Reasons why most Gemini and Cancer relationships end in disappointment