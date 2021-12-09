3 Reasons why Taurus and Leo lovers tend to clash

It is easy to notice what attracts a fire sign like Leo to an earth sign like Taurus. Their mutual love for a luxurious wardrobe and excellent chemistry can make sparks fly between the two. However, you’re probably wondering if this can suffice to make this zodiac pairing one that lasts long term. Both the lion and bull wish to see their lovers happy, yet a few aspects of their very nature tend to cause conflict between the two. Take a look-

Leo is irked by Taurus’ possessive and materialistic side

The bull is known to be a possessive sign that adores feeling secure in knowing that they have accumulated wealth and perhaps even loved ones. They are rarely pleased by having to share their material wealth or even food. While the lion is accommodating as a lover, the possessive nature of the earth sign, may not work for Leo.

Taurus fails to offer Leo absolute adoration

As a fire sign, Leo thrives on the attention it receives from others, be it friends, co-workers or even lovers. Being liked and appreciated are critical aspects for the lion. So naturally, when in love this zodiac sign demands absolute adoration. However, Taurus may be too invested in their work and focussed on accumulating material things to make Leo their complete focus.

Jealousy can break this pairing

While minor arguments and bickering might get Taurus and Leo through most of their relationship, the real trouble begins when either of the partners starts to feel jealous. Leo adores a sense of validation they get by feeling needed and liked by their peers and friends. Hence the fire sign will spend a lot of time with others. Taurus’ jealousy and possessive nature may result in them feeling left out, which is not healthy for the relationship. As a result, Taurus’ behavior may cause Leo to feel suffocated in the relationship.

Neither of these signs can stand knowing that they aren’t a priority in their partner’s life. Leo needs space in a relationship and perhaps an air sign like Libra or Aquarius can willingly offer it to them. Taurus on the other hand may do better with a more emotionally invested water sign like Cancer who also seeks loyalty and security.

