3 Reasons why Virgo dating a Virgo isn't a match made in heaven

Virgos have a reputation for being hardworking and methodical masterminds who only aim to be perfect in every aspect of life. So, when in love, you naturally wonder if the best date for such an individual would be another Virgo. One may pose the argument that only the heart of a Virgo can understand and appreciate another Virgo. However, this isn’t always the case. There is no doubt that Virgo can build a great friendship with a fellow individual born under the same zodiac sign. But you may read on to know of certain tendencies that can cause a rift between such partners.

They bottle up emotions rather than feeling vulnerable

Although it isn’t immediately apparent, Virgos can be sensitive and tend to fear coming across as vulnerable. Hence, they bottle up their emotions instead of preferring open conversations with their partners. Their constant need to stay in control can be damaging in a relationship.

Ego tends to come between the two

Individuals who have a bit of an ego find it difficult to make amends after a fight with their lover. They also find it difficult to forgive their partners for any indiscretion in the relationship. Since both Virgos will have a healthy sense of self-respect and quite a big ego, they might find it difficult to get off their high horse and meet their partner halfway.

The need for perfection leads to criticism

A good relationship can feel nurturing and harmonious. After all, bickering is unavoidable, but should rarely happen in a healthy relationship. While this duo may seem like the ideal pairing at first, Virgos tend to face challenges while trying to quell their need to constantly criticise their lover. This is precisely why so many Virgos find love with another zodiac sign that can be more accepting of them.

While they are known to be very critical, they bring a host of positive attributes that makes this sign a joy to be with. It is possibly why Virgos have a great affinity for water signs and other earth signs like Capricorn and Taurus.

Also Read: 3 Reasons why Virgo thrives while dating a Taurus