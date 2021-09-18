3 Reasons why you shouldn’t mess with a Leo

If you are a Leo, you won’t disagree with us when we say Leos are the most cheerful, happy-go-lucky, and creative of the lot. Leo is a keeper. They have an ocean of emotions in them, be it love, happiness, or even hate and anger.

If you are with a Leo, you will be appreciated, prioritised, and loved to the moon and back. However, if you, for some reason, don’t reciprocate the same, there are chances you might stay in their blacklist for long.

Here are a few reasons why one shouldn’t or wouldn’t want to mess with a Leo, according to astrology.

No room for apologies

If you have proved a Leo wrong in putting their trust in you, you must stay prepared to go away from their lives. A Leo probably wouldn’t forgive you for disloyalty or dishonesty. Even if you are lucky enough to get a second chance, you wouldn’t be able to gain their complete trust back ever again. One mistake again, and they are gone. So next time when you are planning to make a commitment to a Leo, remember to stick by it.

They will cut ties with you

A Leo will never cause you any harm. But the moment you leave them heartbroken, there are high chances that they might never see your face again. They are understanding, but not to the extent that somebody will take them for granted. Once you lose a Leo, most probably it is forever.

They will kill you with their sweetness

Leos, at times, can be loud, straightforward and may appear as arrogant. But they carry large hearts. Such is their sweetness that you will regret not being with them. While you may never get a chance to be friends with them again, whenever you are in need of help, Leos will do it for free, that too without any expectations. This might even leave you thinking what made you lose a Leo. Not to mention, no matter what, you are not getting them back again ever.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Read Also: 3 Zodiac signs likely to have a blissful familial life today; Read the daily horoscope to know more