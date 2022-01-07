3 Things that haunt a person who has just come out as LGBT

If you are someone who identifies themselves as a member of The Pride Family, you would understand the nightmares that certain thoughts give you. From the fear of being judged to being abused by family and friends, there might be a lot that you have to go through. Add to that, several misconceptions that many still have about people from the LGBT community.

If you are someone who doesn’t have much knowledge about the community, here we have listed 3 fears that haunt a person who has just come out as LGBT. So, the next time when you come across a person from the community, keep these things in mind before you judge them.

Fear of being judged

It won’t be wrong to say that there’s still a long way to go when it comes to accepting the LGBT community. Our society is still in a nascent stage when it comes to understanding the community. Amid all this, a person who has just come out as LGBT is, often, judged for his or her choices. This is one of the most common fears that haunt a person from the community.

Getting disowned by family

Most families straightaway disown their child if he or she happens to identify as LGBT. This is one of the biggest fears that haunt a child who has just come out as LGBT. Many parents even try to counsel their children, when that doesn’t help, they take to all types of abuse, and when even that fails, they end up disowning their child. Going through this mental trauma can haunt a person, so much so that they might prefer to hide their identity rather than be transparent about it and suffer from rejection.

Not getting equal opportunities at work

If a person is fortunate enough to have a supportive family who welcomes them with an open heart, fear of losing opportunities or not getting equal ones to continue to haunt people from the LGBT community. There might be times when they miss on an opportunity just because the workspace doesn’t respect their choices and they might be seen as a hindrance in work or on suitable for a particular job, no matter how talented they are.

