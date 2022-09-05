3 things you should know about Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks

Starbucks, the multinational coffee chain and an industry leader, recently announced the replacement of its interim CEO Howard Schultz. The company will soon be led by an Indian named Laxman Narasimhan, a man who grew up in India and went on to become a business leader.

So, who is Laxman Narasimhan? What did he do before becoming the CEO of Starbucks? In this article, we shall answer all these questions as we list 3 things that you should know about the new Starbucks CEO. Check them out right below.

3 things to know about Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks

Below is a short list of things that you should know about the would-be CEO of Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan. Read on!

1) Birthplace and Academics

Laxman Narasimhan was born in 1967 in Pune, India, from where he completed his undergraduate degree. The would-be Starbucks CEO studied at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) Technological University, from where he graduated with flying colors.

Following his graduation, Narasimhan moved to Pennsylvania and completed his Master's degree in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute under the University of Pennsylvania. The business executive also has an MBA degree from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

2) Business Achievements

After completing his studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Laxman Narasimhan joined the reputed management consulting firm McKinsey and Company, where he soon moved upward in the hierarchy and became a senior partner in the company. Following his tenure at McKinsey and Company, Narasimhan joined the global soft-drink brand PepsiCo. During his time at PepsiCo, Laxman oversaw operations of the company in Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America before becoming the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company.

In 2019, however, Narasimhan left PepsiCo and was hired by Reckitt, an Anglo-Dutch conglomerate, to save the company. Reckitt was burdened by a $16.6 billion takeover of its infant-products-focused subsidiary Mead Johnson at the time. However, after Narasimhan joined, the man single-handedly steered the company through the Coronavirus-led pandemic and was praised by investors for selling Reckitt's underperforming assets.

Now, Narasimhan has been appointed as the CEO of Starbucks and would be at the helm of the coffee chain's business across the world. However, it is worth noting that although Narasimhan will join the company on October 1, 2022, he will take charge of his new CEO role at Starbucks in April 2023. Until then, he will work closely with the current interim CEO Howard Schultz for a smooth transfer of duties.

3) Personal Life

Although not much is known about Laxman Narasimhan's personal life, we know that Narasimhan is married and has two children. In fact, it is reported that Laxman was looking for a suitable job in order to return to the United States just to be close to his children before being appointed as the Starbucks chief.

So, these are some of the little things that we thought you should know about the future CEO of one of the world's biggest companies, Starbucks. Hope you learned something new from this article, and if you did, do let us know in the comments below.

