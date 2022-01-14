3 Things you should never ask a person who has just come out as LGBT

A friend walks up to you and tells you that he or she identifies as a part of the Pride Family. What will you do? Ask them are sure about it or ensure them that you are proud of them? Unfortunately, many will choose the former. Because, after all, not many have proper knowledge about the community and all they have is curiosity.

However, if you know a person who has just come out as LGBT, instead of bombarding them with questions, you should do your own research. In any case, here are 3 things you should never ask a person from the LGBT community.

Are you sure about it?

Many people think it’s okay to ask a person whether he or she is sure about his or her decision, however, what they forget is this is natural. So, before you ask someone how they found it and whether they are sure about it, keep in mind that certain words can do more damage than actions. So, be mindful of your words and think twice before you speak them.

Is it just a phase?

Another question that is a big no, is asking a person who has just come out as LGBT whether it’s just a phase. This is not only wrong but upsetting, too. Instead, be supportive of the person, encourage them and stand by them. Judging and asking weird questions can make a person feel uncomfortable and unaccepted in society.

Did a man/woman hurt you?

If a person identifies as Lesbian or Gay, many people throw questions like ‘did a man or woman hurt you’ on their face. This is not only an irresponsible act but also morally wrong. Most LGBT people don’t find it comfortable to answer questions about their sexuality, so it’s better to avoid seeking personal details and instead support them. If you can’t, it’s better to stay in silence.

