Your friend has just come out as LGBT. What would your first reaction be? Whatever it is, the one thing that shouldn’t be is judgment. Support, care, and love that’s all your friend want from you at the end and judgment is the last thing he/she/they will expect from you.

However, while you must be active enough to show them your support, along the way you might end up hurting them. How, you ask? There are some things that might sound funny to you but they may leave irreparable damage on the mind of your LGBT friend.

So, here are 3 things you should never say to a friend who has just come out as LGBT.

I hope, you are not into me

This may sound humorous to you, or even if it doesn’t, you should never ever say this to your friend who has just come out as LGBT. They may find it demeaning, insulting and hurtful and if it’s serious enough for them, they may even start avoiding you, not because they are holding grudges against you but because of the insecurity that you might judge them again. Hence, whatever you do, never say this line to your LGBT friend.

When did you first decide to be like this?

Again, this is something that is insulting and demeaning. While you support them, it’s essential that you refrain from saying things that are morally unacceptable and disrespectful. If you are too curious to know about the community, the Internet should be your source. Ask all your queries on the Internet, learn about the community and spare your friend from the hassle of answering irrelevant questions.

Tell your family about it

Telling it or not should be your friend’s personal choice. Don’t insist unnecessarily. It’s imperative to give your friend the liberty, just like anyone else, to make their own decisions. Give advice but not directions. There’s a thin line between them and it’s important that you know it.

