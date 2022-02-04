3 Tips on how to come out as LGBT

If you have been thinking about coming out as LGBT but don’t know how to go about it, it’s not that complex. While the fear of being judged, because we still live in a society where not everyone is easily accepted, may haunt you and make you give your decision a second thought, simple tips may help you reduce the burden of having to keep it a secret.

So, if you have been stressing about how to come out as LGBT, here are a few tips that will come in handy.

Do it only when you really want to

Coming out as LGBT is your choice and you should be doing it only when you feel comfortable about it and are willing to do it. Never do it out of some kind of pressure because you may end up regretting it later for not doing it at the right time. Hence, this should be your decision and call, and something that’s not influenced by others.

Do it in the most natural way

Never feel ashamed, humiliated, or embarrassed about it. Be natural and disclose it in a very natural way. Don’t make it sound like you are about to drop a bomb. Choose who you want to tell it to first. Of course, it has to be your family but this is something that’s your call. Whenever you are coming out as LGBT, be confident about it and brace yourself for some weird questions. Answer all the questions with dignity and feel free to toss away the questions that you think aren’t relevant. If you are being judged, it’s better to walk away from the situation for that moment. However, don’t let anyone’s words affect you.

Never begin with saying sorry

Most people think it’s a crime to identify as LGBT. If you are coming out as one, never say I am sorry. This will make other people question you even more. In fact, you can opt for words like I am from the Pride Family or be straightforward about it and say I identify as LGBT. The more confident you will sound, the better reactions you will get.

However, a piece of advice. Before you come out as LGBT, it’s important that you have accepted yourself completely. Don’t have any regrets or remorse about it. Once done, it will be easier for others to accept you wholeheartedly the way you are.

