There is a misconception that somehow lgbtq+ relationships are different than straight relationships. But, whether gay, straight, trans, or any other combination, when two people get together to date or get serious, they experience the same highs and lows that any relationship experiences. They are also seeking to better their relationship come what may. In contrast to holiday love stories and romance novels, where everything is resolved after one or two conflicts, maintaining prospering relationships requires some effort. However, it does not have to be difficult. Relationships provide support to help you get through difficult times.

Here we bring you 3 tips to improve your LGBTQ relationship.

Give compliments

It's easy to take your partner for granted when you've been together for a long time. It's also easy to avoid giving compliments because, if you've gotten this far, they should already know how you feel about them. But it’s important for your partner to know that you adore them and you believe in them. Come up with ways to compliment your partner. If they look good in those shorts, tell them how you feel about it. You can even compliment them on their abilities and desires.

Be vulnerable with each other

Vulnerability in a relationship is very important. You can't expect your partner to understand what you need and want from them if you don't allow yourself to be vulnerable. Allow your relationship to grow and flourish by making room for each other to be open and vulnerable. Simply understanding why you may struggle with vulnerability may enable you to connect with your partner on the subject.

Pamper the relationship

Accept yourself, your partner, and your relationship exactly as they are. Take care of your relationship and your partner. A routine and rituals can aid in the maintenance of a relationship. A goodbye kiss before work, breakfast in bed with the movie on weekends, weekly date nights, or a walk in the evening are all small gestures that, over time, become the glue that holds a healthy relationship together.

And most of all, take care of yourself. Attending to your own emotional and physical needs is the best way to support your partner and develop a healthy relationship. And if you are finding it affecting you emotionally, seek assistance, because you and your love matter.

