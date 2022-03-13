3 Types of Geminis you need to know about

This air sign, which was appropriately symbolized by the celestial twins, was so interested in so many things that it had to double itself. Although all Geminis share some core Gemini characteristics, there can be significant differences in how they present themselves, express emotions, pursue relationships, and move forward with their goals.

Here, we bring you 3 types of Geminis to make you learn more about the mutable air signs of the zodiac.

1. The queen-bee

These Geminis are well-versed in at least a glimmer of everyone's business. They exude a charismatic allure that not only draws admirers but also compels them to reveal their secrets. Geminis are known for their adaptability because Queen Bees can move between social circles with ease and appear to do so with little effort, winning people over with their sly intelligence and witty sense of humor.

2. The interrogator

The Gemini is an inquisitive creature who can't help but be curious about almost everything. They have a habit of soaking up information like a sponge and are always on the lookout for new information. Mercury, their ruling planet, places a high value on all kinds of information, so they're usually motivated by that. So don't be surprised if your Gemini friend is just as interested in hearing about your first job folding shirts at a store as they are in hearing about the details of your most recent breakup.

3. The comedian

Geminis are known for being entertainers, talkers, and very social creatures who aren't afraid to be the brunt of their own jokes, which is why they are so amusing. After observing how people interact with one another, they can make someone laugh. They can easily adapt to anyone's sense of humor because they are a mutable zodiac sign. Geminis are also good at concealing their pain, and they can do so with the help of a good joke. Geminis are also particularly amusing because making you laugh makes them laugh as well.

Yet, the most amazing Gemini trait in all is that these natural chameleons can quickly recover from even the most embarrassing foot-in-mouth moments. Gemini is too quick-witted to be bothered by embarrassing missteps; they simply move on.

