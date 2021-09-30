3 Ways to feel good about yourself

I am worthless. I didn’t live up to their expectations. I didn’t deserve it. I can no longer be loved, and so on. We all must have fallen prey to, at least, one of these thoughts. Sometimes these can come and go away like the wind, while the other they can continue to haunt us for days, or even weeks to come.

However, it is imperative to not let these normal, that may turn abnormal, if not controlled, thoughts get on our head. Even if you don’t have anyone who can make you feel good, take the job in your hand. Make a cup of coffee, cry in bed, and wake up with a bang. Because that’s all that you need.

Here are 3 ways that will help you feel good.

See how far have you come

It’s often said that one should never look back, but one should for sure do it, only to see the distance they have covered. Evaluate what all changes you have seen in yourself, imagine yourself in situations and see how would you react to them now versus how you did a few years back. This will give you the sense of validation that you are going onwards and upwards. If needed, journal your thoughts. Pour your heart out and see how proud you feel about yourself.

Stop seeking for validation from others

It is your life, and you are the sole judge of it. A person who has never been in your shoes can’t tell you what you should have done and whatnot. Take the charge, criticise yourself, appreciate yourself and seek validation from within yourself. Follow your instinct. If you feel that you are doing good, stop right there, take a moment to enjoy and live, pat your shoulder, take yourself out on a date, surprise yourself with things that you wouldn’t have done otherwise, and stop asking people if they are happy for you. These minor, but effective changes will change the way you feel about yourself.

Take risks

Often, we end up feeling worthless because of the risks that we have not taken. This makes us feel like a coward and a lazy person who doesn’t want to leave his or her comfort zone. So, whenever you are left in a tussle whether to do something or not, just think it is better to regret after doing something, instead of regretting not doing at all. Make this your mantra, and things will fall into place on their own. This will give you the much needed confidence, and will help you climb the ladder of success, maybe gradually, but for sure.

