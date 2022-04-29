Despite all of the progress our world appears to have made in recent years and decades, regarding LGBTQ rights and equality, many people still find coming out to be an intensely emotional and personal experience. Coming out, whether to a parent, a friend, or your relatives, means putting yourself out there and risking rejection. While some people are able to come out as gay to their families and be embraced with open arms, others are immediately ridiculed, rejected, and made to feel unloved.

Here are 3 ways to handle rejection after coming out to your parents.

1. Seek out a community that will accept you for who you are

Even if you haven't received the acceptance you hoped for from your parents—who, admittedly, can be quite unpredictable at times—there are other groups, people, and places that will accept you for who you are. Though you may naturally hope that your parents can be this resource, just because they are rejecting you for the time being does not mean you are not worthy of being loved and accepted.

2. Try to learn to love yourself even if you do not feel loved by your parents

It is crucial to love and respect oneself. This will make you more resilient in the face of future rejections. Make a list of the positive qualities you are proud of, both inside and out. Appreciate the aspects of yourself that you like, and work on developing positive self-esteem. You can also make a list of your achievements, both big and small.

3. Be proud of your identity

Regardless of what your parents say, you can be proud of who you are as a person. You've made a significant personal discovery about yourself, and you've had the courage to express it—that alone should make you proud. You may not be able to change your identity, but you can change your attitude toward it. Be proud of who you are because it may be the only person you ever get to be.

So, the next time you face rejection (which hopefully won't be soon), remember that your feelings are completely valid, and it's okay to be sad. It's a part of this crazy ride we call life, and if you want to live it to the fullest, you have to get back up when you fall.

