3 Zodiac couples who are most likely to have clash in relationship

These 3 zodiac couples are most likely to have a clash. They have different qualities which may get them involved in arguments and conflicts.

When there is a clash between two people, it becomes hard to maintain a blissful relationship with each other. But a certain conflicts or arguments are required in any relationship. However, things start to become negative when two people cannot adjust at all and they always get involved in a clash with each other. In astrology, there 3 zodiac couples who always are at loggerheads.

Aries and Cancer

Cancerians are homely persons who don’t like unpredictability. They are nurturers and a bit of an old soul. On the other hand, Aries people are bold, spontaneous and quite blunt sometimes. They like to take risks which may make a Cancerian tensed. Cancerians are sensitive people who take things personally. So, if an Aries person constantly dismisses what they want, then it may hamper their relationship.

Taurus and Sagittarius

Taureans want security and stability. They want to create their own safe bubble and not want to leave it. They believe more in pulling life into their personal space. On the other hand, Sagittarians are the opposite of it. They are free-spirited people who like to travel to different places and don't like to stay in one place forever. These two different qualities may create conflict between these two zodiac signs.

Pisces and Virgo

Pisceans are empathetic people who want to know other's intentions and know them. So, they will try hard to break down a Virgo’s walls and know their real personality. But Virgos always maintain a tough wall around them so that no one can know about their true emotions. So, that can create a clash between these two zodiac signs.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who love to travel a lot and are always ready to plan for a trip

Share your comment ×