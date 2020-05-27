3 Zodiac couples who play the best pranks on each other and laugh the most together

Read on to know which 3 zodiac couples love to have fun together and are biggest pranksters.

Do you know those super happy couples who always have fun? Well, their secret to a successful relationship could be the ability to keep each other on their toes all the time. Hold on, before you get any ideas – we’re talking about playing pranks. Along with communication, having fun with your partner also contributes to a healthy relationship. A couple who pranks together stays together. But for some people, pranks can be too much.

You have to know the person well enough and need to have strong compatibility to play any kind of prank you want. Speaking of compatibility, some signs are so great together that they don’t mind having fun together without taking things too seriously. Another thing that needs to be there is competitiveness – that’s why the following zodiac signs are a perfect match when it comes to playing pranks on each other.

Here are 3 zodiac couples who are most likely to pull the best pranks on each other.

Aries and Gemini

There is never a boring moment when these two are together. Both, Aries and Gemini are independent, competitive, exuberant and tend to get bored easily, which is why they love to prank each other. Geminis have a sharp mind and Aries are never afraid of going all out when having fun – both of these combined is a perfect formula of a prank gone viral.

Libra and Sagittarius

Sagis have a great sense of humour and Libras like to go-with-the-flow. Both of the signs are intelligent so their pranks will be well thought out with keeping the sentiments of the other in mind. This duo can pull off the best pranks on each other.

Aquarius and Leo

These two aren’t believed to be the most compatible but some couples belong to these signs and work it just fine. In fact, when these two come together, they tend to be very playful and have a lot of fun. With the creativity of Leo and out-of-the-box thinking of Aquarius, these two can pull crazy pranks on each other.

