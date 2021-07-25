3 Zodiac signs advised to avoid conflicts today; Read your daily horoscope to find out more

Gemini, Sagittarius and Capricorn people need to centre within themselves and not participate actively in the humdrum and chaos of family life. This will help them to avoid blowing regular conflicts into big fights. What should be your approach? Read your daily horoscope to know:

Find out what the stars have in store for you on July 25, 2021, as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain caught up in familial conflicts and misunderstandings. A lot of your time is likely to get wasted in overcoming the unpleasantness and cussedness created by the misplaced expectations of your family members. You must center within yourself and discourage their provocation by being indifferent to them. Do not shoulder your responsibilities to others as they may not have the required sincerity. You must eat and sleep well and control your spending.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have to cope with the restricted flow of money resulting in a cash crunch. You may have to plan even the smallest expenditure carefully otherwise; you will get absolutely stuck. Do not respond to the trivial comments made by a crafty family member or the provocation to a quarrel. You should center within yourself and not participate at all in the humdrum of family life. You bring luck to your spouse today.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will strengthen their financial standing as several pending payments may get cleared. Your work life will remain lacklustre as nothing major or dramatic will happen. Your energy levels will remain low and the desire to face any kind of challenge will be missing. There will be some stress at home as your sibling may create unpleasantness even if he stays far away. You can handle the situations if you remain wise in your approach and centred within yourself.

