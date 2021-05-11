3 Zodiac signs advised to control their anger today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Leo, Virgo and Capricorn. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for May 11, 2021.

Zodiac signs Leo, Virgo and Capricorn are advised to exercise restraint on their speech today and control their anger. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for May 11, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Leo, Virgo and Capricorn as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will emerge as lucky in all the contexts. Their work will get through easily without getting stuck anywhere. Your problems will continue to be on a decline and give you some time to breathe free. There will be an ethos of love and care at home. If you had given a loan to somebody, a large part of it may get returned today. You are strictly advised to ignore people’s failures and inadequacies. Your anger will only aggravate the problem.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people will have to deal with health emergencies of some kind either for themselves or for a close family member. You should not be casual in your approach. If the treatment requires heavy expenses, you must make them. Prayer will bring solace and prove therapeutic in moments of distress. Traders will make great gains especially those who deal in spices and printing. Do not come under the cloud of pessimism as things will brighten up soon.

Capricorn today’s horoscope

Capricorn sign people will remain busy throughout the day as there will be a lot of work to be completed on an urgent basis. You may have to run from post to pillar as people may not cooperate with you. Do not react or respond to people in an angry tone as some of them are likely to get offended and block your path further. Your parents or an elder relative may require hospitalization for the treatment of a serious ailment. A friend will come forward to help.

