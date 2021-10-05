3 Zodiac signs advised to control their speech today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius sign people are advised to not get involved in debates or arguments. What do stars bring to you today? Read your daily prediction to know.

Check out what else is in store for you on October 5, 2021, as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people are likely to make solid gains in the workplace. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your senior officers. A lot of your problems will get resolved. If you end up running around for work, you will also gain success in your endeavours. You may face some health issues and skirmishes in your conjugal life. You are advised to avoid any kind of debate today. Students will get average results today.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people will make gains today. Conditions will remain strongly favourable on the work front. This will be an auspicious day for salaried folks. You are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Students will get positive results. Make sure that you do not say hurtful things as a slip of the tongue.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people are likely to face some physical and mental discomforts. Take care of your health and do not take the stress. You may get anxious as your hard work may not yield desired results in the workplace. A journey is possible. Your expenses are set to remain high. Your marital life will remain normal. Keep yourself away from useless and time pass conversations.

