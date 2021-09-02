3 Zodiac signs advised to control their spending today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Know the daily astrology prediction of zodiac signs Cancer, Libra and Pisces to know what the stars have in store for them.

Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below. Read on to know the astrology prediction of Cancer, Libra and Pisces for September 2, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Cancer today’s horoscope

Cancer sign people will remain busy throughout the day. They will have to run pillar to post in order to complete some of the pending tasks. A short distance journey to meet people for a new alliance is also possible. Don’t go overboard on a shopping spree as you are likely to regret it later. A treat or a party is in store for some but you need to follow the rule of moderation while eating and drinking.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people are likely to get good job offers if they have been trying to change the existing one. The new one will come with perks and your preferred responsibilities. You need to follow the rule of moderation while indulging in street food and heavy food else you may suffer from an intense bout of acidic reflux and related discomfort. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well. Spend wisely and focus on your priorities.

Pisces today’s horoscope

Pisces sign people may remain slightly anxious about professional projects. Things may not go as per your wish and liking. However, by the afternoon, you will manage to turn the tide in your favour. A complex problem may get resolved and your points will be set right. Control your spending as you may go overboard while shopping that too wasteful items. Do not waste your time with an arrogant or egoistic person.

