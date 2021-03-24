3 Zodiac signs advised to exercise restraint on speech: Read the daily horoscope of Gemini, Sagittarius & more

Have a look at what the stars have in store today for Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for March 24, 2021.

Zodiac signs Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius are advised to exercise restraint on their speech today and maintain composure. Check out what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for March 24, 2021.

Here’s what is on the cards today for Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read today’s horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people are likely to meet a relative or a long-lost friend today. You may hold a religious ceremony at home. You must plan your expenses very carefully else you may have to cope with a heavy loss. Things will remain normal in the workplace. You must be cautious that your speech doesn’t become harsh. The headache will bother you today.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people are likely to face health-related issues today. A misunderstanding is possible between you and your family members so you must take adequate care while discussing sensitive issues. Things will move on at a usual pace in the workplace. Your colleagues might extend their support to you to complete some of the pending tasks. You must spend your money after planning things properly else you may disturb your monthly budget.

Aquarius today’s horoscope

Aquarius sign people will make gains on account of their enemies’ actions and deeds. Take care of your health as an eye infection or a stomach infection may wear you down. You may remain worried about your financial status. You are advised to exercise restraint over your speech and anger. Do not interfere in others' matters. Your expenditure is likely to remain high today.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac couples who are most likely to have clash in relationship

Share your comment ×