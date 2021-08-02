3 Zodiac signs advised to exercise restraint on speech today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

3 Zodiac signs Aries, Libra and Sagittarius are advised to exercise control on their speech today to avoid conflict. Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for August 2, 2021.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Read the daily horoscope of Aries, Libra and Sagittarius below.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will face some problems on account of their speech and harsh conduct. Your relations with your family members may get disharmonious. You must restrain yourself. Salaried folks will have to cope with an excessive workload. The day will remain favourable for income-related issues. Business deals will prove lucrative. Your offspring will cooperate with you adequately.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will have to cope with some health problems today. You must exercise restraint over your speech during conversations. Meeting new people or holding telephonic conversations to expand the scope of work is possible for some. Your financial standing will remain normal. A piece of good news is possible on the offspring front. You may get hassled on account of unnecessary but high expenses.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people may pick up a difference of opinion with a colleague in the workplace. Keep yourself away from debating over issues. Your marital and familial life will remain normal. You shall gain new means of income generation. You will feel drawn towards religious activities. Higher education students will do well in their assignments.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to remain cautious about their diet today; Read your daily horoscope to find out more