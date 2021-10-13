3 Zodiac signs advised to not take stress today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Aries, Gemini and Virgo are advised to stay away from stress and tension today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs to know more.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out the daily horoscope for Aries, Gemini and Virgo for October 13, 2021.

Aries todays’ horoscope

Aries sign people will do well in the workplace. There will be displeasure over something today. You must ensure that your approach remains congruent with that of your higher-ups. There will be strong chances of an increase in your comforts and worldly pleasures. Take care of your health as a stomach infection is likely to bother you. The bond between married couples will get stronger. Keep yourself away from unnecessary stress.

Gemini today’s horoscope

Gemini sign people will face some problems today. You will have to run around a lot to be able to do your work. You may get a little distraught over your health issues. Your expenses are set to remain high. You may waste your money and time on an absolutely unproductive activity. Exercise restraint over your speech and postpone all important decisions to a later date. Take things easy.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people are likely to secure success on the work front. You are likely to make monetary gains. You will face some problems on account of your offspring. This will be a day of ups and downs for lovers. Do not get into a heated discussion with your friends and brothers. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort. Keep yourself away from negative thoughts otherwise, you will ruin your well-being.

