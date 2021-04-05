3 Zodiac signs advised to not take unnecessary stress: Read the daily horoscope of Leo, Libra & more

Here’s what the stars have in store for Leo, Libra and Scorpio today. Have a look at the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for April 5, 2021.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people will be hassled on account of health-related issues. You are advised to maintain harmony with your co-workers. You may receive pending payments today. Your rivals may try to harm you. A trip is possible. Your expenses are likely to remain on the higher side. You may develop a misunderstanding and feel unduly stressed on account of that. Beware.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will be in some discomforting situations today. Do not become careless about your work else you might incur a significant loss. Do not argue harshly with your seniors and colleagues in the workplace. You may feel more affectionate towards your life partner and family members. Students will get results in proportion to their hard work. Do not take unnecessary stress.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will remain sluggish and dull throughout the day. Things will move at a normal pace in the workplace. You may hold serious discussions with your seniors. Business people will face some difficulties today. You shall make gains on account of your in-laws. Your health will remain great but do not take the stress. Your expenditure will be on the higher side.

