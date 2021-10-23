3 Zodiac signs advised to practice restraint over speech; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius zodiac signs are advised to stay away from arguments and exercise control over speech. Check out the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs for October 23, 2021, as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and have a look at what the stars have in store for them.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will have a normal day in the workplace today. There will be some problems in your familial life. You will do some intense speculation and analysis about money-related issues. Exercise restraint over your speech in your daily conversations. Take care of your health as you may develop a toothache or a throat infection. Your life partner is likely to remain irritable today.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people may have to face a few delays and deal with obstacles on account of an increase in their lethargy. You are likely to make sudden monetary gains on account of a favourable stroke of luck. Avoid the possibilities of an argument with your seniors or colleagues. Your family members will support you. Keep your anger and stress under control. A finance-related permission may come through.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people may get hassled on account of a health-related problem. You may get a little worried about your routine activities. Maintain warmth in your relationships with your family members. You will perform well in the workplace. You may get additional assignments in the workplace. Students will get auspicious results. Your expenses are set to remain high. Exercise restraint over your speech and control your stress.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs who are extremely sensitive