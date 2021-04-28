3 Zodiac signs advised to practice restraint over speech; Read the daily horoscope of Libra, Scorpio & more

Check out the daily horoscope for Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius for April 28, 2021. Here’s what the stars have in store for them today.

Libra today’s horoscope

Libra sign people will remain tense over financial issues. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Do not postpone anything for tomorrow because of the cloud of lethargy on your mind. Business people are likely to make gains. Take care of your health as a headache and irritation in the eyes will remain probable throughout the day. You must exercise restraint over your speech while talking to family members.

Scorpio today’s horoscope

Scorpio sign people will remain very confident and cheerful today. You will earn prestige and reputation on all fronts. This will be a day of good health. You are likely to receive some money. Keep away from unpleasant talks and pessimistic thoughts. Your mother is likely to bless you. Your financial condition will remain good.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will face problems on the domestic and financial front. A sudden inflow of a large amount will cheer you up beyond limits. Your professional colleagues will be pleased with you. An official task might create hourly stress in the afternoon. Exercise restraint over your speech today. You will take more interest in religious rituals. You will feel affectionate towards your offspring.

