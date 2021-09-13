3 Zodiac signs advised to practice restraint on speech today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Aries, Taurus and Virgo are advised to be mindful of their words today and not speak harshly to anyone. Read the daily horoscope of these zodiac signs below.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people are likely to remain caught up with resolving problems and removing obstacles from their path. Your health will continue to remain under the rough weather so you must take precautions and not exert yourself. Be mindful while discussing sensitive issues as something said casually may become a source of stress. Avoid talking with crafty as well as irresponsible people. You may have to make unplanned expenses today.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will be required to work overtime and stretch their timings to be able to meet the deadlines. There will be too much work and too many issues to resolve. You must remain careful about not carrying your work stress home. Your family members including your spouse will be in a sensitive mood so don’t say any harsh or hurtful things. You may get a little depressed in the morning but you can regain your spirit if you remain positive.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people might get reprimanded by their higher-ups for not completing their work on time. An unpleasant interaction at work may leave you distressed for the entire day. A new business deal or an additional project is likely to be finalised today. You may decide to invest money in a scheme and spend the day doing the paperwork. Do not talk harshly with family members and your spouse.

