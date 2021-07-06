3 Zodiac signs advised to stay away from debates & heated discussions; Read daily horoscope to know more

Check out the daily horoscope of Aries, Taurus and Sagittarius zodiac signs and what they need to look out for. Here’s what’s in store for you on this day, July 6, 2021, as per astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries, Taurus and Sagittarius sign people need to practice restraint on their speech today. Read the daily prediction of these 3 zodiac signs below.

Check out the horoscope for today as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish and see what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs for July 6, 2021.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will remain very busy with their work throughout the day. Situations will remain normal in the workplace. You may get upset on account of a remark made by a family member. There will be some struggle on the monetary front. You need to ensure that your words and speech are not hurtful to people around you. You may suffer from a headache and infection in the eyes.

Taurus today’s horoscope

Taurus sign people will get unusually good results from the efforts made by them. Salaried folks are likely to make gains. Business people will have to put in a lot of effort. Maintain harmony with your life partner and business associates. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and delusions. You may make monetary gains. Your offspring will be a source of gains.

Sagittarius today’s horoscope

Sagittarius sign people will make some solid gains in the workplace. An opportunity to make progress in your business will emerge from nowhere. Your marital life will remain pleasant. You should restrain from giving advice in familial matters. You will make gains by exercising restraint over your speech. Take care of your health as a stomach infection may develop suddenly. A sudden expense may arise somewhere.

